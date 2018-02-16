Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Statement from Sergey Galitskiy 16-Feb-2018 / 17:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar February 16, 2018 As a follow-up to the sale of 29.1% stake in Magnit to subsidiary company of VTB Bank (PJSC) announced earlier today, Sergey Nikolaevich Galitskiy would like to make an official statement. The deal structure assumes payment of the entire purchase price in cash at the date of closing after receiving the necessary approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia. The deal is executed by a private individual who is a Russian citizen, therefore taxes from the share sale shall be paid to the budget of the Russian Federation (to the budget of the Krasnodar Krai and to the budget of the City of Krasnodar). Sergey Galitskiy does not have indebtedness to VTB Group and its affiliates. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5216 End of Announcement EQS News Service 655255 16-Feb-2018

