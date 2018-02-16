Irish renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables announced on Friday that it has acquired a 9.2MW wind farm for 22.5m. The Lisdowney wind farm in County Kilkenny consists of four Enercon E82 turbines and was commissioned in November 2016. The field's revenues are contracted under the REFIT 2 scheme until 2031, guaranteeing a minimum price-floor for the electricity generated, and Enercon will continue to manage the farm's O&M contract. Paul O'Donnell, a partner at Greencoat Capital, ...

