Avanti Communications Group plc ("Avanti"), a leading provider of satellite data communications services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), announces its HYLAS 4 satellite has arrived safely in French Guiana ahead of its March 2018 launch.

The spacecraft, built by Orbital ATK was packed and shipped at their Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Dulles, Virginia, United States and flown to French Guiana, where it was unloaded and will be taken to the Arianespace launch facilities in Kourou.

HYLAS 4 uses the latest High Throughput Satellite technology, doubling Avanti's Ka-band capacity across EMEA.

The latest addition to Avanti's HYLAS fleet will provide:

Backhaul services for mobile network operators

Wholesale broadband for ISPs

Connectivity for governments (civil and defence)

High speed broadband services for the enterprise market

Infill capacity for satellite operators

