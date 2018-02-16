EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous Leclanché SA: Leclanché partners with Imeon Energy to provide Swiss homes and small businesses with hi-tech storage solutions for energy self-sufficiency Reduces energy bills and CO2 emissions 16-Feb-2018 / 17:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Leclanché partners with Imeon Energy to provide Swiss homes and small businesses with hi-tech storage solutions for energy self-sufficiency * *Reduces energy bills and CO2 emissions* *YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, February 16, 2018*: Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, announced today a partnership with Imeon Energy, developer of intelligent inverters for solar installations, to provide homes and small businesses in Switzerland with hi-tech storage solutions for energy self-sufficiency and to reduce their energy bills and CO2 emissions. Under the agreement, Leclanché will package Imeon Energy's new generation hybrid solar inverters with its lithium-ion energy battery storage products. The solution, called PowerPack, will be applicable to properties with solar panels. PowerPack is one of few solutions that are fully compliant with Switzerland's 'three phase' home and small business energy management requirements. It is the first to be applicable for the canton of Vaud's CHF100 million subsidy scheme for home and small business energy production and management. Leclanché has already received orders from customers within the subsidized scheme. *Anil Srivastava, Leclanché CEO, said: *"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Imeon Energy, a world-class leader in solar inverter technology, and to provide the first home and small business energy systems for self-reliance that are fully compliant with Swiss regulations. Consumers will benefit from a future-proofed, highly efficient energy management system. We are very pleased to have received our first orders and excited about rolling-out our solution across Switzerland." *Christophe Goasguen, CEO of Imeon Energy, said*: "We are very pleased that Leclanché selected us as a partner for its home battery solutions. The company has been a world-leading innovator in energy storage for many years and we look forward to a successful partnership together." PowerPack's unique three phase hybrid system increases generating efficiency by 30% and enables the provision of emergency power. The product includes remote monitoring and artificial intelligence that in the near future will enable the management of connected devices in the home or small business. The product is easy to install and use. Its national launch follows a trial in 10 pioneer houses in the canton of Jura. Customers are able to use Leclanché's online calculator to estimate the cost of installing the storage solution. Leclanché will shortly announce an agreement with an installation service provider for the package. * * * * * *About Leclanché* Leclanché is one of the world's leading fully vertically integrated energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, large industries, electricity grids, as well as hybridization for mass transport systems such as bus fleets and ferries. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years. Founded in the tradition of Georges Leclanché, the inventor of the dry cell battery, Leclanché today has a rich portfolio of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that include bespoke battery systems from industry leading lithium-ion solutions. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed pure-play energy storage company in the world. www.leclanché.com. SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9 *About IMEON ENERGY* IMEON ENERGY has been active in the field of power electronics and energy conversion since 2013. The company develops intelligent inverters (Smart- Grid) dedicated to photovoltaic installations for self-consumption with storage. The IMEON Smart-Grid inverter is a concentrate of technology and innovation. It allows simultaneous use of several sources of energy (photovoltaic / batteries / public network) to mitigate the fluctuation of solar production and ensure a constant supply of energy to the equipped site. The intelligent IMEON inverter, thanks to its Back-up function, secures the operation of certain devices in the event of public grid failures. IMEON now integrates true embedded Artificial Intelligence. The IMEON solar hybrid inverters for self-consumption thus become the nerve center of a photovoltaic installation. IMEON solutions are available in more than 70 countries through approximately 40 distributors. www.imeon-energy.com *Disclaimer* This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results. * * * * * *Europe/Global:* Désirée Maghoo T: +44 (0) 7775 522740 E-mail: dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com Simon Barker T: +44 (0)7866 314331 E-mail: sbarker@questorconsulting.com *US and Canada: * Rick Anderson T: +1 (718) 986-1596 Henry Feintuch T: +1 (212) 808-4901 E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com *Investor Contacts* Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00 E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com # # # End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: investors@leclanche.com Internet: www.leclanche.com ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 655251 16-Feb-2018 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2018 11:31 ET (16:31 GMT)