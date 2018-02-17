Ethereum-Gründer warnt vor Kryptowährungen >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » NetCents Technology führt Litecoin auf... » Nachmittags-Mashup: Bitcoin, Facebook,... Ethereum founder warns cryptocurrencies 'could drop to near zero at any time' The 24-year-old founder of Ethereum has warned that cryptocurrencies could drop at any time.He added that nobody should invest more than they can afford to lose.Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency.The founder of Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, has warned that cryptocurrencies "could drop to near zero at any time."To those interested in investing, 24-year-old Russian-Canadian programmer and writer Vitalik Buterin also suggested:...

