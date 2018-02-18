VFS Global Further Strengthens Partnership With the Government of Italy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Visa services contracts re-awarded in 3 countries in Middle East and Africa and new contract won in Libya; new Legalisation Services contracts awarded in 2 countries in Africa

Building on a long-standing relationship of nearly 14 years, the Government of Italy has recently re-awarded visa processing services contracts to VFS Global in Cameroon, Ghana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for another four years.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg )



Additionally, VFS Global was recently awarded a 3-year contract to provide proficiently managed Italy visa services to the residents of Libya after participating in an official tender published by the Embassy of Italy in Libya.

As further reinforcement to VFS Global's position as a reliable and trusted market leader in the consular services domain, the Embassies of Italy in Ghana and Egypt have also awarded contracts for Legalisation Services to VFS Global for 4 and 3-year periods respectively.

These contract wins, in addition to the recent contract signing with the Federal Foreign Office of Germany for visa processing services in 10 countries in the Middle East and Africa and thethree-year global visa processing services contract signing with the Norwegian Government, comes as a further enhancement to VFS Global's operating presence in the Middle East and Africa regions. In September 2017, VFS Global also signed a 4-year visa processing services contract with Embassy of Italy in Kuwait.

Chris Dix, Head - Business Development, VFS Global, remarked,"We are extremely excited and privileged to take our partnership with the client Government of Italy to the next level. The re-awarded visa services contracts in three locations, the new visa services contract win in Libya and the new Legalisation Services contracts in Ghana and Egypt stands testament to the trust bestowed onto us by our esteemed client government. As always, we remain committed to the continued delivery of world-class and seamless services to our applicants in the visa and consular services domain on behalf of the Government of Itay."

VFS Global has been serving the Government of Italy since 2004 and currently offers Italy visa services in 30 countries across the world through a network of 68 Visa Application Centres. VFS Global currently provides Legalisation Services on behalf of the Government of Italy in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ghana and Egypt.

About VFS Global

VFS Globalis the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With2469 Application Centres, operations in129 countriesacrossfive continents and over 161 million applications processedas on 31 December 2017, VFS Global is the trusted partner of58 client governments.VFS Global's worldwide operations are certifiedISO 9001:2008for Quality Management System,ISO 27001:2013for Information Security Management SystemandISO 14001:2004for Environmental Management System. For more information, please visithttp://www.vfsglobal.com

