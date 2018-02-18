TUV Rheinland: Wireless Offensive until 2020

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its global wireless strategy for 2020, the global testing service provider plans to invest more than EUR40 million in its wireless area in the next three years. These funds will be used to develop the testing facilities for future technologies, such as eCall and NB-IoT, and increase wireless laboratory capacities as a whole. TUVRheinland experts already operate laboratories for wireless communication technology and IoT products in Europe and the USA, as well as in Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan and India. With this investment program, TUV Rheinland is strengthening its position on the rapidly growing global IoT market and continuing its successful course in this area.

"We already reached several milestones of our wireless strategy in 2017 with the acquisition of our wireless laboratory in Lund, Sweden, and the opening of our new laboratory in Silicon Valley, which-- as the 'TUV Rheinland Center of Excellence Wireless / IoT' is now responsible for wireless testing in the North America region, among others. The same applies for the integration of 4ffCom, with which we have been able to offer our customers their own fully automated testing solutions (comprehensive testing environment, CTE) since last year and which is an excellent addition to the services we offer. Our next objective is to become the global one-stop-shop service provider for wireless communication technologies," explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President of Wireless/Internet of Things at TUVRheinland. The laboratory network in Europe is currently being strengthened with further investments in Cologne, Nuremberg, Leek, Milan and Lund in order to become also a strong partner in the IoT Ecosystem in Europe.

Complete range of wireless communication technologies for various industries

Today, TUVRheinland is one of the leading testing service providers and pioneers in the entire field of wireless communication technologies. For example, the testing service provider set up the world's first WiFi lab. The experts from TUVRheinland were also involved in Bluetooth technology right from the start. Furthermore, TUVRheinland is also the global leader when it comes to short-range wireless, i.e. WiFi, Bluetooth or ZigBee for smart home applications, where it checks whether the corresponding devices comply with the wireless communication protocols.

One-stop-shop service provider for wireless communication technologies

The company is also a member of numerous committees dedicated to various wireless technologies, using its expertise to provide support with the standardization process, joint development of technologies, and contributing to the testing and certification of products before they are launched on the market. These committees include the 5G Automotive Association, LoRaWAN Alliance, Zigbee Alliance, Global Certification Forum (GCF/ PTCRB), CTIA, Wi-Fi Alliance, SIGFOX Alliance, Wi-SUN Alliance, Bluetooth SIG Alliance, Thread Group, openADR, Echonet Lite and many more. This way, the testing service provider is always close to manufacturers and users around the world and can offer its competence in the field of wireless communication standards.

"For us, direct communication with our customers and partners is also important. Major industry events provide the perfect opportunity for this, such as the Mobile World Congress (hall 8, booth E31) in Barcelona, embedded world (hall 3/3, booth 433) in Nuremberg, and Light + Building (hall 4.1, booth B40) in Frankfurt in the coming weeks. We will be present at all three events, offering expert talks as well as direct personal interaction. If you would like to find out more about us in advance, please visit our recently launched landing page at www.tuv.com/wireless," continues TUV Rheinland expert Kischka.

To become the global one-stop-shop service provider for wireless communication technologies, the testing service provider plans to expand its "Wireless/IoT" team by around 220 staff by 2020.

For more information, visit www.tuv.com/wireless.

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group employs 19,700 people around the globe. Annual revenue is more than EUR1.9billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all industrial sectors and areas of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects, processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs and testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com.