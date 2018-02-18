Dusit Thani, Dubai to Host Hozpitality Group's 10th Annual Conference for General Managers, HR Directors, and Sales & Marketing Heads in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, February 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hozpitality group announces GM ' s, HR, Sales & Marketing heads conference to be held at Dusit Thani , Dubai on 1 2 th April , 201 8

Hozpitality Group announced its 10th exclusive business networking event for General Managers, HR Directors, Sales & marketing heads in UAE to be held at Dusit Thani Dubai on Thursday, 12th April, 2018.

The topics for discussion are:

Strategic HR - What does your CEO expect from you?

Business Beyond 2020

Declining ARR vs Profitability

This event is an exclusive event for the department heads based in UAE. As usual it is a free event and by invitation only. We would be sending out invitations to the respective department heads in UAE.

"Through Hozpitalityplus Events we have already successfully conducted 9 business networking events for the Hospitality industry in UAE. The GM and HR heads event at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the F&B heads event at the Pullman Hotel Dubai Mall of the Emirates, Sales and Marketing heads event at The Gloria Hotel, GM, HR, Training & Finance heads at the Taj Palace Hotel, Dubai and at Millennium Plaza Dubai were very successful. Hozpitalityplus Events is already benefitting the hospitality industry professionals and through this venture, we are providing a platform where the industry comes together to Network, Create Synergy and Share Best Practices," Mr. Raj Bhatt, said.

"DTCM (Dubai tourism and commerce marketing) has been supporting our company ever since we launched and we are thankful to them for the same," Mr. Raj Bhatt, Director, Hozpitality group said.

"We would also like to thank all our hospitality clients and partners who have supported us in difficult times and we are sure we will make Hozpitality Group the most preferred brand for the hospitality Industry globally.

"A lot more is on the cards and we are happy that we are growing," Mr. Bhatt added.

Hozpitality.com was born in Dubai almost a decade ago and this home grown brand has successfully made its share in the market and is preferred by large, medium and small brands across Dubai, UAE and the Middle East. Hozpitality group is emerging as one of the fastest growing online media company in the Middle East and Asian market.

Hozpitality.com is a match-making engine that connects candidates to the employers. The Companies post their positions directly on Hozpitality.com and the candidates apply directly for the suitable vacancies. Once the candidate applies the CV goes to the email address provided by the company for that particular job, said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality group.

Hozpitality.com uses filters such as location, department, industry, level and area to match the company requirement; the candidate who matches the need, qualifies for the job and is invited for an interview directly by the employer. Hozpitality.com is the best platform to advertise jobs, search candidate database and to find best suitable jobs. There are many generic Job Boards in the market but Hozpitality.com brings niche target market candidates and employer under one roof, elaborated Vandana.

Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality group added, "Hozpitality.com reaches out to targeted professionals and has more reach than the others. It is the most effective way to recruit as companies can get packages, including Job postings, database search and unlimited CV downloads. This way, companies can save thousands of dollars annually on their hiring budgets."

Hozpitality.com gives an opportunity to invest for better returns on quarterly, half yearly or annually. Since Hozpitality.com provides annual subscription, it gives its clients a facility of posting and searching database at any time within the year of valid subscription.

Hozpitality.com uses filters to segregate the Job postings to make it easier for candidates to search online;

While searching for jobs by Industries, you could look at Airlines Jobs , Bars and Café Jobs, Hotels Jobs , Restaurant Jobs , Spa and Health Club Jobs and Travel Industry Jobs

While searching for jobs by department , you could look at, Chefs Jobs, Food and Beverage Service Jobs , Front of House Jobs, Housekeeping Jobs, Kitchen Stewarding Jobs , Training and Development Jobs and more.

If you are searching a job by location you could look at Africa Jobs, Americas North and South Jobs , Asia Jobs, ME/GCC (Except UAE) Jobs or United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jobs

Hozpitality.com also helps the companies in digital branding and exposure. Since, the company name, Meta tags and keywords will be posted on the Job posting, it gives the company more mileage in Search Engine Optimization. The company is also seen by a million registered professionals and thousands of unique visitors on the daily basis.

Hozpitality.com also publishes latest hospitality news articles, blogs, On the move/ transfers from the industry and this facility gives companies a larger platform to advertise and market their brands. Hozpitality.com shares the Job openings to the candidates and companies through email newsletters every month, which is another additional benefit for the companies using Hozpitality.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality consists of a database of over 1 million registered hospitality professionals in its 2 websites, www.hozpitality.com - "Dedicated hospitality website for Jobs in Middle East, Africa and Asia" and www.hozpitalityplus.com - "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates Hozpitality, reaches out to over 1 million professionals through monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

Our dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com already has over 25,000 members from over 180 countries. The networking website www.hozpitalityplus.com has discussions, blogs, videos, latest hospitality news, top jobs, events, photos, groups and many more latest features.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to: www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are be presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityplusevents.com , www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:



Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971-4-334-31-77, Fax: +971-4-334-31-78

Email: raj@hozpitality.com

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.vronline.ae

