MuLondon Proudly Supports Stonewall

LONDON, February 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Progressive Skin Care Company MuLondon Joins Stonewall in Their Fight for LGBT Rights

MuLondon is proud to support Stonewall's campaign for equality for LGBT people everywhere.

Based in London, MuLondon has been helping customers in the UK and the rest of the world to better skin since 2008. The independent skin care company does this naturally, through simple, yet effective cruelty-free, vegan formulas based on time-proven herbal ingredients.

Inclusivity is one of the building blocks of MuLondon. Partnering with Stonewall is a natural progression of the company's policy to support organisations that are aligned with its ethos.

"I am incredibly excited that MuLondon now supports Stonewall, the biggest LGBT rights organisation in Europe. I have always admired their work and campaigning for equal rights for all. MuLondon is built on values that encompass inclusion, acceptance and diversity. We want to stand up for what's right and show the world what we believe in. As we grow, we would like to ensure that MuLondon remains an inclusive company that welcomes everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity." - Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO at MuLondon.

"We are delighted that MuLondon has chosen to support Stonewall. Stonewall is committed to achieving acceptance for all LGBT people, both in the UK and abroad. Support from companies like MuLondon help us achieve that aim. Without our supporters' generosity, we would not be able to continue this fight. We are so grateful that MuLondon has decided to come out for LGBT people by supporting Stonewall." - Sophie Reindorp, Supporter Fundraising at Stonewall.

By choosing to support Stonewall, MuLondon is trailblazing the movement of inclusive businesses who want a more just world around us. Social performance is crucial to MuLondon's dedication to doing business as a Certified B Corporation. This includes a triple bottom line: people, planet and profit. Joining forces with Stonewall is a key to encourage societal changes that MuLondon is passionate about.

For more information about MuLondon, please visit http://www.MuLondon.com.

About MuLondon

MuLondon brings joy and balance with its award-winning skin care range from London, inspired by traditional herbalism. Pure natural essential oils and herbal extracts are used to divinely scent and gently preserve the certified organic ingredients. MuLondon products include such luxurious essences as 'Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh' and 'Rose, Rosehip & Rosemary'. The range is certified organic by The Soil Association, cruelty-free by The Leaping Bunny and registered vegan by The Vegan Society. MuLondon is a member of 1% for the Planet and is a Certified B Corporation, while proudly supporting Stonewall.

Contact: Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO

Address: MuLondon, 64C Evelyn Street, London SE8 5DD, United Kingdom

Website: http://www.MuLondon.com

Email: http://www.MuLondon.com/contact

About Stonewall

Stonewall is a lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT) rights charity in the United Kingdom. Now the largest LGBT rights organisation in Europe, it was formed in 1989 by political activists, including Sir Ian McKellen, Lisa Power MBE and Lord Cashman.

Stonewall mission: "We're here to let all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people, here and abroad, know they're not alone. We believe we're stronger united, so we partner with organisations that help us create real change for the better. We have laid deep foundations across Britain - in some of our greatest institutions - so our communities can continue to find ways to flourish, and individuals can reach their full potential. We're here to support those who can't yet be themselves. But our work is not finished yet. Not until everyone feels free to be who they are, wherever they are."

Contact: Sophie Reindorp, Supporter Fundraising

Address: Stonewall, 192 St. John Street, London, EC1V 4JY, UK

Website: http://www.stonewall.org.uk

Phone: + 44-20-7593-1850