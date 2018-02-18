Cinia Partners with Megaport to Deliver Direct Cloud Connectivity to the Nordics

Multi-Region, Multicloud Connectivity Options for Enterprises in Finland and Beyond

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider and Cinia Oy, creator of intelligent connectivity solutions today announced that they have partnered to enable enterprises with direct access to leading Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and extend Cinia's network services reach.

"The core tenet of Megaport is making connectivity easy," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. "We overcome barriers to entry for cloud adoption by making it easy to get connected directly to Cloud, Managed, and Network Service Providers. This enables scalability, consistent performance, and bandwidth optimisation that helps reduce total cost of ownership. Our Software Defined Network empowers enterprises to architect multicloud and hybrid cloud connectivity. For maximum ease of use, customers can order services in real-time via our Portal or through our API. Our partnership with Cinia enables Finnish enterprises with direct cloud access via Cinia's robust national and international network. Cinia is an agile industry-leading service provider and we are proud to partner with them to elevate connectivity options in Finland."

Cinia has leveraged Megaport's global SDN as a part of its cMatrix service, a customer-specific direct connect solution that bypasses the internet and gives enterprises direct access to CSPs and the data centres in Europe where CSPs enable their services. Enterprises will access Megaport's Ecosystem of over 250 service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud with high capacity and low latency through Cinia's C-Lion1 Submarine cable, the most direct route from Finland to Central and West Europe.

"We partnered with Megaport because connectivity is a key factor when accessing public cloud services and their solution, combined with our footprint in the Nordics, addresses a clear demand," said Taneli Vuorinen, SVP, Cinia. "The majority of data centres that house public CSPs for European customers are located in Central and Western Europe. This does not account for enterprises that can be over a thousand kilometres away and creates challenges in terms of latency. We wanted to deliver an option for customers to access direct connectivity to cloud services and give them the autonomy to dial these connections up and down as their business demands require it. As such, partnering with Megaport was the natural decision."

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or the open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 850 customers throughout over 185 data centres in 37 cities across 19 countries. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, and IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider.

Cinia offers intelligent network, system and software services as well as secure cloud services that eliminate geographical distances and make the world more functional. With its strong expertise in critical systems and its own fibre-optic backbone network of more than 10,000 kilometres in Northern Europe, the company offers businesses a secure IT infrastructure and a cloud-based operating environment for the future. Cinia's C-Lion1 submarine cable strengthens the European digital single market by providing the shortest and fastest route from Central Europe to Northern Europe, where the conditions for data centres are ideal, as well as to the Asian and Eastern European markets. Cinia is headquartered in Finland and employs approximately 230 experts.

