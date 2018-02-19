Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS) Celebrates 1st Anniversary of American Airlines Service

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / FEBRUARY 18, 2018 / Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS) is celebrating its first anniversary of air service provided by American Airlines today. American Airlines was the second airline to provide daily service from Sonoma County offering flights to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). This milestone marks the airline's popular and convenient service that has carried 51,367 passengers on 1,030 flights to and from Sonoma County Airport. To celebrate, the airport will offer giveaways to all.

"We are pleased to continue our service from Sonoma County," said Jason Reisinger, American's managing director of Global Network Planning. "We are focused on making it easier and more convenient for our customers to fly American to places that are important to them."

"On behalf of Sonoma County, I am honored and thrilled to congratulate American Airlines on a successful first year of offering flights at Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport! Passenger traffic was up 17 percent at our growing local airport last year, despite the October wildfires, and American Airlines played a key role in that remarkable growth," said Sonoma County Board Chair James Gore.

"American Airlines has been a fantastic partner to work with," said Airport Manager Jon Stout. "We look forward to many years of great service, and are proud to have them in our community."

About Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS)

The Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS) is located in the heart of Northern California's world-renowned wine country and is the only airport that offers scheduled air service into the North Bay region. Daily nonstop flights include Alaska Airlines to Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Portland and Seattle; American Airlines to Phoenix Sky Harbor; and United Airlines to San Francisco. All Airlines offer a wide range of connecting flights to destinations in the continental U.S., Mexico and beyond.

Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines, the Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking, the Alaska Airlines Wine Flies Free program and the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar.

For additional airport information, visit www.sonomacountyairport.org. Follow Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport on Facebook and Twitter.

For further information, journalists are asked to contact Jon Stout, Airport Manager, at jon.stout@sonoma-county.org or (707) 565-7243.

Source: Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS)