TOKYO, Feb 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced its membership to the OpenMSA Community, an open source ecosystem launched by UBiqube for promoting virtualized network orchestration and multi-vendor support.In addition to its participation in the community, NEC will provide system integration (SI) services for network infrastructure integration within a multi-vendor network product environment based on OpenMSA.Today, a wide range of software from network product vendors and independent software vendors (ISV) support orchestration functions for virtualized networks. However, the software from network product vendors tend to be more widely supported (vendor locked-in), and ISVs are required to make significant efforts in order to support many kinds of network products. Consequently, there is only a small selection of network products that can be controlled by orchestration software.In order to resolve this situation, UBiqube, a leading ISV of orchestration functions for virtualized networks, established the OpenMSA Community, which provides an environment for developers and network engineers to interact and share information with others who are working on DevOps solutions for the Networking and Security space.As part of the OpenMSA Community, NEC's contributions include the provision of a device adaptor for the NEC SDN controller as an open source and the invitation of NEC partners (network product vendors) to promote the growth of the Community's ecosystem and membership growth.For systems based on OpenMSA, NEC will provide SI services for multi-vendor network product integration, such as firewall/load balancer configurations or product configurations for inter-site connections introduced by enterprises or service providers in NEC's on-premises cloud infrastructure solutions (NEC Cloud System (OSS building model) or NEC SDN solutions).The use of DevOps-enabled tools allows companies to effectively react to networking challenges based on their internal networking and security ecosystem. This multi-vendor network product environment promoted by the OpenMSA Community helps to reduce the costs associated with virtualized and/or physical network products."By adopting the OpenMSA, customers can focus on the development of services which integrate versatile network products effectively and respond to business environment changes and business expansion quickly and flexibly," said Kazunori Sudo, General Manager, Cloud Platform Division, NEC Corporation."We are honored to have NEC join the OpenMSA Community. I am confident their contribution will have a dramatic impact on the pace of digitalization in our industry," said Nabil Souli, CEO, UBiqube.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.