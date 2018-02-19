Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Starting in late March, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), will progressively launch 19 new models in its lineup of air-conditioners for residential use in the Japanese market. The top-of-the-line SW Series will consist of 6 models featuring an outstanding annual performance factor (APF), which translates to superlative energy efficiency; the functionally advanced RW Series will include 6 models all newly equipped with an operating mode synchronized with operation of a humidifier; and the standard TW Series will incorporate 7 models. Together, the 19 new offerings create optimally comfortable indoor environments to suit the needs of a full spectrum of lifestyles.All models in all three series will come with MHI Thermal Systems' "JET" and "WARP" operating modes. JET delivers a powerful, especially large airflow, while WARP enables rapid cooling or heating. The SW Series models also feature a sensor-activated airflow function in which the airflow volume and direction are automatically controlled to maintain uniform, efficient cooling or heating throughout a room. The RW and TW Series come with an automatic airflow function. The 19 new models for 2018 also, for the first time, adopt filter holders made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves acquired from ITO EN, Ltd., a manufacturer of tea and other beverages. In this way, the new models make effective use of resources.The SW Series models are equipped with a motion sensor function that detects the level of ambient human movement and automatically controls the room temperature accordingly. When the sensor detects that no one is present, the unit reduces output to prevent unnecessary cooling or heating. When the room remains empty for a long period, operation stops automatically, saving energy. The SW Series air-conditioners can be used in tandem with 3 models in the SHK Series of hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers marketed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning & Thermal Systems Corporation, another MHI Group company. The humidifier starts or stops operating automatically in response to signals it receives from the air-conditioner, based on information detected by the air-conditioner's humidity sensor.All 13 models in the RW and TW Series are indoor units of compact dimensions (height: 250mm), enabling installation even in tight spaces above near-ceiling-high windows or below clipped ceilings. The outdoor units for the smallest indoor units are lighter than their corresponding 2017 offerings. All models in the RW and SW Series now come with an operating mode synchronized with operation of a hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier.With its new 2018 lineup encompassing 19 models, MHI Thermal Systems is ready to respond to a wide range of users' air-conditioning needs.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.