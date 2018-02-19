Einladung zur INFICON Medien/Analystenkonferenz /Invitation to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference



Präsentation der Resultate für das vierte Quartal und das Geschäftsjahr 2017

Dienstag, 13. März 2018, 09:30 Uhr, Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zürich

Wir freuen uns, Sie an der INFICON Medien/Analystenkonferenz 2018 persönlich begrüssen zu dürfen. Bitte bestätigen Sie Ihre Teilnahme unter Angabe Ihrer Kontaktdaten bis zum 9. März 2018 per E-Mail an inficon@sensus.ch. Die Medien/Analystenkonferenz wird in Deutsch durchgeführt und weder übersetzt noch übertragen oder aufgezeichnet.

Am 13. März 2018 verschickt INFICON um 07:00 Uhr MEZ eine Medienmitteilung zu den Resultaten und publiziert die englischsprachige Präsentation und den englischsprachigen Geschäftsbericht 2017 im Bereich Investors der INFICON Website (www.inficon.com: http://www.inficon.com/). Der Shortlink (http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home: http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home) führt Sie direkt zu diesen Dokumenten.



Presentation of Q4 2017 and full year 2017 results

Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 09:30 a.m., Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich

We look forward to welcoming you to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference 2018. Please confirm your participation indicating your contact details by March 9, 2018 by e-mail to

inficon@sensus.ch. Please note: The presentations at the live media/analyst conference will be held in German. The conference will neither be translated nor broadcast or archived.

On March 13, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on the results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation in English as well as the Annual Report 2017 will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, (www.inficon.com: http://www.inficon.com/). You can also follow the shortened link (http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home: http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home).

Bad Ragaz, 19.2.2018

Ansprechpartner/Corporate contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com