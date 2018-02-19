Swiss Re completes public share buy-back programme 2017 19 February 2018, Zurich

2017 share buy-back programme completed as of 16 February 2018

Programme was launched as a way to return excess capital to shareholders

Swiss Re announces that it has completed the 2017 public share buy-back programme of up to CHF 1.0 billion purchase value, authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2017 and which it launched on 3 November 2017.

Since 3 November 2017, Swiss Re has repurchased 10 832 816 of its shares for a total purchase value of CHF 999 999 975.78 at an average purchase price of CHF 92.31 per share.

The public share buy-back programme was established to achieve the objective of returning capital to shareholders, in accordance with Swiss Re's capital management priorities.

Information about the completed buy-back programme is available under the following link:

(http://www.swissre.com/investors/shares/share_buyback/: http://www.swissre.com/investors/shares/share_buyback/)

Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group's overall mission.



Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact.

Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase", "may fluctuate" and similar expressions, or by future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could". These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the Group's actual results of operations, financial condition, solvency ratios, capital or liquidity positions or prospects to be materially different from any future results of operations, financial condition, solvency ratios, capital or liquidity positions or prospects expressed or implied by such statements or cause Swiss Re to not achieve its published targets. Such factors include, among others:

the frequency, severity and development of insured claim events, particularly natural catastrophes, man-made disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism and acts of war;

mortality, morbidity and longevity experience;

the cyclicality of the insurance and reinsurance sectors;

instability affecting the global financial system;

deterioration in global economic conditions;

the effect of market conditions, including the global equity and credit markets, and the level and volatility of equity prices, interest rates, credit spreads, currency values and other market indices, on the Group's investment assets;

changes in the Group's investment result as a result of changes in the Group's investment policy or the changed composition of the Group's investment assets, and the impact of the timing of any such changes relative to changes in market conditions;

the Group's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and access to capital markets, including sufficient liquidity to cover potential recapture of reinsurance agreements, early calls of debt or debt-like arrangements and collateral calls due to actual or perceived deterioration of the Group's financial strength or otherwise;

any inability to realize amounts on sales of securities on the Group's balance sheet equivalent to their values recorded for accounting purposes;

changes in legislation and regulation, and the interpretations thereof by regulators and courts, affecting us or the Group's ceding companies, including as a result of shifts away from multilateral approaches to regulation of global operations;

the outcome of tax audits, the ability to realize tax loss carryforwards, the ability to realize deferred tax assets (including by reason of the mix of earnings in a jurisdiction or deemed change of control), which could negatively impact future earnings, and the overall impact of changes in tax regimes on business models;

failure of the Group's hedging arrangements to be effective;

the lowering or loss of one of the financial strength or other ratings of one or more Swiss Re companies, and developments adversely affecting the Group's ability to achieve improved ratings;

uncertainties in estimating reserves;

policy renewal and lapse rates;

uncertainties in estimating future claims for purposes of financial reporting, particularly with respect to large natural catastrophes and certain large man-made losses, as significant uncertainties may be involved in estimating losses from such events and preliminary estimates may be subject to change as new information becomes available;

extraordinary events affecting the Group's clients and other counterparties, such as bankruptcies, liquidations and other credit-related events;

legal actions or regulatory investigations or actions, including those in respect of industry requirements or business conduct rules of general applicability;

changes in accounting standards;

significant investments, acquisitions or dispositions, and any delays, unexpected costs, lower-than expected benefits, or other issues experienced in connection with any such transactions;

changing levels of competition, including from new entrants into the market; and

operational factors, including the efficacy of risk management and other internal procedures in managing the foregoing risks and the ability to manage cybersecurity risks.

These factors are not exhaustive. The Group operates in a continually changing environment and new risks emerge continually. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Swiss Re undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is not intended to be a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and does not constitute an offer for the sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States. Any such offer will only be made by means of a prospectus or offering memorandum, and in compliance with applicable securities laws.





