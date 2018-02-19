Bahwan CyberTek Joins Hand With Sultan Qaboos University to Build a Center of Excellence in Oman for Advanced Analytics in Renewable Energy

MUSCAT, Oman, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Collaboration brings together a powerful combination of research, rich industryand technology experience, projects, utility scale adoption and next-gen talent pool to drive digital transformation in the renewable energy domain

Bahwan CyberTek and the Sustainable Energy Research Center at Sultan Qaboos University signed a research cooperation and collaboration agreement on Thursday, 18th January 2018, at the office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research - Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643313/Bahwan_CyberTek_SQU.jpg )



The collaboration aims to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the Renewable Energy initiatives in Oman by bringing together the distinctive capabilities of both SQU and BCT in the area of renewable energy. The partnership aims to leverage the inherent expertise of SQU in advanced research, policy-making, nurturing top talent along with BCT's domain knowledge, consulting capabilities, IP solutions for real-time asset monitoringand maintenance built on its cutting-edge patent-pending Predictive Analytics platform - Cuecent RETINA.

BCT has made major strides in the renewables industry with its products and services that have been adopted by facilities with a combined capacity of over 6GW helping customers like Siemens Gamesa, Continuum Energy, Ecoren Energy, Softbank Energy, Leap Green, etc.

BCT offers its renewables customers differentiated value in the predictive analytics space using its products RETINA Enhance and RETINA Empower. These solutions help renewable energy park developers and O&M operators monitor their parks in real-time, analyze deviations, identify root causes, get insights and suggestions on asset maintenance using predictive analytics, analyze balance of plant (BOP), and draw other key business insights related to their operations.

The solutions ensure that renewable power plants deliver their intended financial returns predictably as per the investment business case. The OEM-agnostic solutions allow the on-boarding of every asset type from various OEMs, thereby helping both Greenfield and Brownfield installations to scale efficiencies, deliver higher predictable output and reduce costs.

The CoE is established with an objective to serve not only Oman, but the region as a whole.

The SQU-BCT collaboration encompasses the following areas of mutual interest:

Digital Technologies for Renewable Energy - Solar & Wind Project Consultancy, Feasibility, Estimation, Assessment Real-time Asset & Efficiency Monitoring and Control IoT-based sensor deployments Business Insight Analytics Collaborative technologies for gathering social intelligence, capturing stakeholder feedbackand promoting renewables through social media campaigns

Center of Excellence to offer consulting, advisory, technology labs for the industry players

to offer consulting, advisory, technology labs for the industry players Proof of Concept implementation for the Eco-House project - to act as national live showcase

implementation for the Eco-House project - to act as national live showcase Building Next-gen Resource Pool from SQU graduates to serve the renewablesand digital transformation markets

from SQU graduates to serve the renewablesand digital transformation markets Creating In-country Value leveraging local IP, local resources with embedded best business practices

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Rahma Ibrahim Al-Mahrooqi, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research, Sultan Qaboos University, said, "We are delighted to partner with Bahwan CyberTek who are today transnational technology providers with Omani origin. They have an interesting combination of technology expertise, deep domain knowledge, proven credentials in delivering transformational value and these help propel commercial adoption and success."

Commenting on the MOU, Mr. Durgaprasad, Co-Founder, Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bahwan CyberTek said, "BCT is very proud to be associated with a world-class institution like Sultan Qaboos University that not only has talent pool but the farsightedness in research and collaboration to enable industries to succeed.

We are happy to build capabilities and capacity that can go global thereby delivering sustained leadership for Oman in this space. As a company with proud Omani origin, we have built a suite of intellectual property in several domains, including renewables. Together with our consultingand capacity building capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to build in-country value of global standards."

BCT, with a strong focus on connected innovation, works in close partnership with leading educational institutions globally to create Centers of Excellence to impart top-of-the line training in the latest technologies, co-create value and nurture talent. Some of BCT's partners in this area are Anna University, India; Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, India and Nizwa College of Technology, Oman.

About SQU Directorate of Sustainable Energy

The Sustainable Energy Research Center was established at Sultan Qaboos University in 2017 in response to the increasingly complex nature of Oman's energy demand, including growing populations, increasing wealth levels, changing attitudes towards government support, and the potential environmental impact of global climate change on Oman and its people, and was established by the university with the aim of building a leading research center that encourages the creation of new and sustainable energy solutions in the Sultanate and the region.

About Bahwan CyberTek

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) was established in 1999 and is a provider of digital transformation solutions across industry domains and has delivered solutions in twenty countries across North America, Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. With strong capabilities in Big Data & Analytics, Mobility, Cloud and UX/UI, BCT has over 2800 associates with technical and domain expertise in delivering solutions to oil & gas, telecom, power, government, banking, retail and SCM/logistics verticals. With a focus on joint innovation, BCT has partnered with leading global technology organizations such as Oracle, IBM and TIBCO to deliver differentiated value to customers.

Learn more about BCT at http://www.bahwancybertek.com

Media Contact:

Kavitha KK

AVP - Marketing Communications & UX / UI Services

kavithakk@bahwancybertek.com

+91-9952090129

