Internet service provider Palau Telecoms empowers Palau citizens with reliable and 'always on' connectivity by renewing and contracting more fibre-like connectivity solutions

Customers of Palau's local internet services provider Palau Telecoms will continue to enjoy enhanced and reliable fibre-like connectivity delivered by SES Networks.

Customers of Palau Telecoms to Enjoy 'Always On' Connectivity with SES Networks

SES announced today that in the latest contract signed, Palau Telecoms, which has been enjoying SES's Networks exceptional networks performance since 2014, will be extending its contract until 2020, and increasing the amount of medium earth orbit (MEO) connectivity by 150%.

A long-term customer of SES Networks, Palau Telecoms is utilising their existing MEO service to augment fibre capacity, providing an 'always on' service to its customers. This enhanced, robust infrastructure provides a solid foundation for their 4G implementation plans, giving their end users the quality experience they demand regardless of their location.

"Since we first initiated service with SES Networks, we have seen a tremendous uptick in demand for fast, reliable internet," said Sam Masang, President of Palau Telecoms. "Now more than ever people expect to be able to access online services such as ecommerce sites and video calling applications at any time. We've been extremely impressed by the O3b fleet capabilities, and look forward to providing services for even more Palau residents in the coming years."

"At SES Networks, our top priority is working with our customers to create unique and cost-effective solutions that help bridge the digital divide in areas that lie beyond the reach of traditional connectivity options," said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific at SES Networks. "We are incredibly proud that through our continued partnership, and ongoing efforts, we are making an impact on social and economic development in Palau."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

