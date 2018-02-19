Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: COMMENT FROM NORNICKEL REGARDING LEGAL PROCEEDINGS BETWEEN ITS SHAREHOLDERS 19-Feb-2018 / 08:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 19 February 2018 COMMENT FROM NORNICKEL REGARDING LEGAL PROCEEDINGS BETWEEN ITS SHAREHOLDERS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ("Norilsk Nickel" or the "Company"), the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, announces that it has been informed that on February 16, 2018 a hearing on an application for an injunction brought by the Company's shareholder, UC Rusal Plc ("Rusal") in the High Court in London against Crispian Investments Limited ("Crispian") and Whiteleave Holdings Limited ("Whiteleave"), the Company's shareholders, in connection with the sale of shares in the Company from Crispian to Whiteleave and Rusal, was adjourned to a later date. The Company is not a party to these proceedings and its day-to-day operations are not affected. However, the court directed that Rusal should compensate all losses that the Company may suffer because of the relevant court order. ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL » ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5217 End of Announcement EQS News Service 655341 19-Feb-2018

