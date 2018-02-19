On 15th March 2018 Reply will launch the first Reply Code Challenge, focused on team programming and open to students and professional coders. All the participant teams who have registered on challenges.reply.com will face the challenge of solving a logical math problem through coding.

The idea for code challenges came from the "Reply Code Master Team", a group of Reply developers passionate about coding competitions and design. After a first internal round involving Replyers, Reply is now opening the challenge up to the world. It's all about learning together and the fun of competition.

Reply believes and invests in talent scouting and lifelong learning. The Reply Code Challenge initiative is part of Reply's ongoing efforts to promote coding to young people (i.e.: The Code for Kids program that involved more than 15,000 girls and boys among 6-18 years in Europe in the last 24 months) to businesses and geeks.

Sign up on challenges.reply.com from 15th February, create a team, and connect online on 15th March. At 4:30 PM CET, Reply will publish the problem statement and all teams can start uploading their solutions. Participants may use any programming language and send more than one solution to the problem.

How do you measure your talent? Are you the number one coder out there? It's time to find out! All you'll need to bring with you is your talent, your passion and your ability to collaborate! Come and join us!

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

