M6 Group announces the signing of an agreement for the distribution of its channels and related services to Bouygues Télécom subscribers.

This agreement covers the distribution of all M6 Group channels and related on-demand services. It will also provide all Bouygues Télécom customers with access to enhanced services and features related to M6 Group programmes:

extended broadcast windows for catch-up services as well as many additional on-demand programmes;

preview of programmes ahead of their TV broadcast;

innovative and advanced features that will enable Bouygues Télécom to launch new services in partnership with M6 Group channels, such as start-over(1), cast(2) and many more.

M6 Group and Bouygues Télécom have also agreed to collaborate on the development of targeted and enhanced advertising solutions in relation to M6 services.

(1) Option to restart a programme during its live broadcast

(2) Option to display programmes on the TV screen via a mobile phone or a tablet

