FTSE 250 merchanting and DIY group Grafton has acquired London-based independent specialist decorators' merchant Leyland SDM for £82.4m on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The consideration will be funded from the group's cash and debt facilities. Grafton said Leyland is regarded as "one of the most recognisable and trusted decorating and DIY brands in Central London", selling paint, tools, ironmongery and accessories. The business operates through a unique portfolio of stores which have been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...