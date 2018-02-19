Leider ist der Eintrag nur auf Amerikanisches Englisch verfügbar. Der Inhalt wird unten in einer verfügbaren Sprache angezeigt. Klicken Sie auf den Link, um die aktuelle Sprache zu ändern.

For Asahi Kasei, S-SBR operations are a key strategic business for global development with an emphasis on expansion in automotive applications. Asahi Kasei has successfully achieved a high-level balance of braking performance and fuel efficiency while also improving abrasion resistance and handling stability characteristics, mainly with the continuous polymerization process. S-SBR made with technology developed by Asahi Kasei enjoys a strong reputation among tire manufacturers around the ...

