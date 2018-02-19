Infosys Recognised as a Top Employer in Europe

LONDON, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Awarded Top Employer certification in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland

Infosys(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology, and next-generation services, has been recognised as Top Employer in Europe for its excellence in employee conditions by global certification company Top Employers Institute.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg )



This is the first time Infosys applied for this certification, and in its maiden year the company has been recognised across key countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland. In addition, Infosys has been certified as one of the best companies to work for on the continent, winning the most prestigious Top Employer award in Europe.

The certification further demonstrates Infosys' strategic commitment to growth in Europe, and its investment in its employees' professional development, personal wellbeing, development, benefits and more.

UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "Europe is one of our key markets, accounting for almost a quarter of our global revenues. To drive our continued growth strategy in the region, we need to build and develop talent locally across the continent, and this means providing a work environment with the best HR practices to attract and retain highly-skilled talent. Top Employer certification is a validation of Infosys' Talent Management strategy and we are committed to establishing ourselves as a credible employer of choice across the region."

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, said, "From our research, we have seen how the organisations certified as one of the Top Employer in Europe put the development of their people first and are continuously working to optimise their HR and people development practices. Infosys forms part of this select group of employers. Now that they have received the European Top Employer certification, they can rightfully consider themselves at the top of an exclusive group of the world's best employers. An achievement they can truly be proud of."

The Top Employers Institute completed a stringent research process, with an international HR best practice evaluation and audit assessingInfosys' human resource environment across the participating countries, on criteria ranging from talent strategy workforce planning, onboarding to learning and development, performance management leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and culture.

The Top Employers Institute recognises businesses that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation, as well as those which strive to continuously improve employment practices.Certified organisations receive insights across the entire spectrum of their HR effort, providing a benchmark for HR best practices.

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification visit: http://www.top-employers.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve those effectively.Our team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available athttp://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.