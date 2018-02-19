Helping clients drive down operational costs and optimize performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, have reached a non-exclusive collaboration agreement to provide predictive, condition-based maintenance and field services optimization solutions to clients across industry sectors including water, energy, transport, aviation, nuclear and the built environment. The enhanced data capture and analysis offers clients greater understanding of their assets, helping them to reduce operational and reactive maintenance costs, optimize performance, and increase return on asset investment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005057/en/

Jacobs Partners with Atos to Deliver Powerful Predictive Maintenance Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

"This collaboration with Atos will help us create more opportunities to leverage disruptive technology and deliver strategic digital innovation for complex government, infrastructure and industrial programs," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "With our in-depth industry knowledge and combined digital capabilities, we are well positioned to help our clients achieve performance excellence and maximize their opportunities in this dynamic technology space."

"All industries are undergoing huge transformation due to the maturing of the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics services," said Senior Vice President and Global Head of Atos IoT Services Paul Albada Jelgersma. "The digitization of front-line operations means solutions that reduce cost through predictive and preventative maintenance are in high demand. This is a highly synergistic collaboration and our recognized expertise in end-to-end strategy covering consulting, development, advanced analytics, managed IoT and IoT security will enable us to provide integrated solutions to clients from the outset."

Harnessing the professional technical services expertise of Jacobs with the digital and IoT capabilities of Atos, the combined offering will provide further value to clients through real-time insights that detect anomalies and performance patterns, determine critical assets and understand the root cause of asset failure. This enables clients to better anticipate potential asset failure and performance issues, and to proactively plan for timely maintenance and replacement.

The collaboration will leverage part of the Atos Codex portfolio of offerings, together with Jacobs Connected Enterprise (JCE), a suite of integrated digital capabilities and solutions in data analytics, IoT deployment and cyber security.

The agreement will initially focus on the U.K. with the option to extend to other markets.

About Jacobs

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 74,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Atos

Atos is recognized as a leader by analysts including NelsonHall and Everest Group.

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around €12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure Data Management, Business Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 Business, 1A Risk Factors, 3 Legal Proceedings, and 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005057/en/

Contacts:

Jacobs:

Kerrie Sparks, 214-583-8433

or

Brian Morandi, 720-286-0719

or

Atos:

Jackie McColl, +44 141 221 0707

atosuk@3x1.com