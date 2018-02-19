MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/19/18 -- (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B)

-- In January 2018, 50% of Canadians with access to Stingray Music declared having had tuned in during the past month -- In January 2018, nearly 1 in 3 Canadian pay TV subscribers had tuned in to a Stingray Music channel in the past week -- Professional study shows that free music services are key to retaining pay TV subscribers

According to the latest Canadian Listenership Study(1) conducted by Maru/Matchbox, the Stingray Music service has significantly increased its weekly and monthly reach in the past quarter, peaking during the Holiday season.

(1) Canadian Omnibus Stingray Listenership Study 2018, Maru/Matchbox (formerly Vision Critical)

Stingray Music's reach results in unparalleled visibility for Canadian artists. Close to 15,000 Canadian artists and bands are broadcast on Stingray Music's more than 200 channels available on TV, web, and mobile.

In January 2018:

-- The Stingray Music mobile app reached 2.5 million downloads and received its highest Apple Store rating in history with 4.8 stars -- 68% of Canadians with access to Stingray Music declared tuning in over the past months. This marks a 7% point increase over the September 2017 results. -- 50% of Canadians with access to Stingray Music had tuned in during the past month. This marks a 14% point increase over the September 2017 results. -- Nearly 1 in 3 pay TV subscribers confirmed having tuned in to a Stingray Music channel in the past week. This marks a 10% point increase over the September 2017 results.

Other Key Takeaways

-- 46% of respondents who tuned in to Stingray Music in the past declared that they would consider switching to a different TV provider if they were offered free music and mobile app access for the same price. Stingray Music's audio TV channels are offered free to Canadian subscribers with most pay TV packages. The companion mobile app and web player, each with a selection of over 2,000 channels, are available to Canadian subscribers at no extra charge. -- 9% of respondents reported listening to Stingray Music via a tablet, mobile device or online in the past week. This is higher than results from previous reports (6%). -- Stingray Music's reach remains strong with younger listeners aged 35-54 and 18-34, with 36% and 35% respectively reporting tuning in in the past week.

The data collected confirms Stingray Music's growing popularity and brand awareness across the country.

Quote

"We are delighted to witness the growing demand for our Stingray Music service, which demonstrates the relevance of our service, despite tectonic shifts in music consumption," said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "This latest study shows that Stingray is uniquely positioned to help Canadian entertainment content connect with subscribers and help our partners retain their subscribers, thanks to a service that is available on all platforms, including TV, mobile devices, the web, and connected cars," We are especially pleased to witness the growing adoption of our flagship Stingray Music mobile app that keeps listeners tuned in for an average of 5 hours a week."

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music and video services, and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, consumers, and more. Its services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 400 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

