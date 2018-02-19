ReifenDirekt.de offers tips on how to deal with wet roads.

The right tyres are an important factor in driving safely.

Regardless of the season: rain can quickly make roads dangerous and slippery. When the water collects into ruts or puddles, aquaplaning can notoriously become a problem. The experts from ReifenDirekt.de explain what to look out for, and what to do in case of emergency.

The right tyres are an important factor in driving safely (Photo: Business Wire)

Aquaplaning is when a car "floats" over surface water on the road. A film of water breaks the contact of the tyres with the road surface, which for a couple of seconds can make the car impossible to steer. If car drivers have ever experienced aquaplaning, they will know how frightening it is to suddenly lose control at the wheel. "If you find yourself in a situation like this, you should try not to brake or touch the steering wheel if at all possible, even although it is really tempting", advises Thierry Delesalle from ReifenDirekt.de. "If you brake, the tyres will lock, and if one of the wheels makes solitary contact with the road, the vehicle can be catapulted into a spin. The same goes for the steering: if the steering is sharply turned when the tyres make contact with the ground, the vehicle is likely to react unpredictably. Instead, hold the steering wheel steady, take your foot off the accelerator and disengage the clutch. This will reduce the vehicle's speed without braking."

Although aquaplaning cannot be completely prevented, it is possible to reduce the risk it represents. The tyres are the most important factor. If the tread depth is less than the 1.6 mm required by law, they should be replaced immediately, as a good tyre profile significantly improves water displacement. Online shops such as ReifenDirekt.de have the right tyres for every car and every requirement, regardless of whether car drivers are looking for good value quality tyres or high-performance premium brands. This ensures that car drivers are properly equipped and safe in any weather.

About ReifenDirekt.de

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at ReifenDirekt.de - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 9,500 professional car workshop partners across Germany and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of the partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

