London-based investment firm United Oil and Gas appointed Kenmare Resources director Graham Martin to the board as a non-executive chairman with immediate effect. Graham, who worked for Tullow Oil between 1997 and 2016, was integral in growing the firm into a FTSE100 business, as well as its transformative mergers and acquisitions programme, before taking up his current role as a non-executive director at Kenmare Resources. Brian Larkin, United's chief executive officer, said, "We are delighted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...