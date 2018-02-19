Gordon Dadds announced on Monday that it has acquired Cardiff solicitors Thomas Simon Limited for £1.875m, plus an amount related to net tangible assets. The business will be merged with Gordon Dadds' current Cardiff presence, which has grown significantly since being established as a back-office hub five years ago, and will trade under the Gordon Dadds name. Thomas Simons' main business areas are in property, corporate, dispute resolution, private client and family law and the business ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...