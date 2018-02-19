Telsiai, Lithuania, 2018-02-19 15:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB hereby informs that the notice on acquisition and forfeiture of voting rights of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB was received from the group of company's shareholders on 19 February 2018 (see the attached documents).



Lawyer G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208



