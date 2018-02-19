Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-19 16:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UAB Merko statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started Basteja Life residential development project, located in the old town of Vilnius. The 3-storey apartment building at Strazdelio str. 5 will be completed by the end of 2019.



The 3-storey mansard roof apartment building (www.bastejalife.lt) has 75 apartments and 87 underground parking spaces, two interior courtyards and a cosy inner street with an old-town-style pavement. The apartments of energy class A building have heat exchange forced air ventilation system, floor heating and high-quality soundproofing against interior and external noises. The architect of the building is Palekas Architects Studio, headed by Mr. Rolandas Palekas. The size of the apartments varies from 32 to 133 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,500 to 4,500 euros.



To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.



Additional information: UAB Merko statyba, General director Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 682 34742.



Priit Roosimägi Head of Group Finance Unit AS Merko Ehitus +372 650 1250 priit.roosimagi@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 755 people and the company's 2017 revenue was EUR 317.6 million.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664329