Regulatory News:

The SCPI Accimmo Pierre, managed by BNP Paribas REIM France, has acquired the Dock-en-Seine building complex of nearly 16,000 s qm from Gecina (Paris:GFC), for around 130M€. The deal had been secured back in December 2017.

Situated at the gateway to Paris, the asset enjoys an ideal location at the heart of the Saint-Ouen Docks mixed development zone, a new 100-hectare eco-district on the embankment of the Seine. The building is also well connected in terms of public transportation, served by line 13 of the Paris underground as well as the future extension of line 14.

A landmark building at the Docks of Saint-Ouen

Completed in 2013, "Dock-en-Seine" is a building complex with a strong architectural identity. Designed by the architect Franklin Azzi, the building offers light-filled spaces with an area of about 1,920 s qm for the full-sized floors as well as a large range of services for occupiers: staff canteen, cafeteria, indoor garden and furnished terraces. All this comes with an outstanding level of environmental performance, meeting international standards (NF HQE Construction Exceptional, HQE Exploitation Excellent, BBC Effinergie RT 2005).

The office building is entirely leased to two blue-chip occupiers: Kérudys (SVP group) and RSI (Régime Social des Indépendants).

"The fully owned Dock-en-Seine building is a solid investment for SCPI Accimmo Pierre, thanks to its fully guaranteed rental status. Its outstanding connections make it part of the dynamism of the Grand Paris project" explains Guillaume Delattre, Deputy General Manager of BNP Paribas REIM France, in charge of Investments.

"For Gecina, the sale of this building, in conditions that comply with the Group's requirements, is part of the sales plan announced upon the acquisition of Eurosic," comments Méka Brunel, Gecina's Chief Executive Officer.

In this transaction, BNP Paribas REIM France was advised by Thibierge; Gecina was advised by BNP Paribas Real Estate Transaction France as part of a co-exclusive mandate with Catella and the Oudot Associés study.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.5 billion euros at end-August 2017, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005400/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

or

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

or

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

or

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr