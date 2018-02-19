19 February 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 16,500 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4343.192p. The highest price paid per share was 4391.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4300.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0181% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,100,838 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 91,045,025. Rightmove holds 1,759,545 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions