DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces today its provisional financial calendar for 2018*.

March 29, 2018 Publication of 2017 Annual Results May 16, 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting, in Paris (2:00pm CET) September 27, 2018 Publication of 2018 First Half Financial Results

* This financial calendar is for indicative purposes only and the Company could change its publication dates should it deem necessary.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets.

To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;

a genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of customizing these natural "micro-factories" to transform them into new industrial standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 160 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

