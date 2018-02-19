QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/19/18 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX)(OTCQX: NMKEF)(FRANKFURT: N0T) announces the detailed voting results in respect of the proposals submitted at the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m (the "Meeting").

The five nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated January 17, 2018 were elected as Directors of Nemaska Lithium at the Meeting. Voting results are as follows:

Board of Directors elected

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Michel Baril 85,561,418 76.74 % 25,938,809 23.26 % Francois Biron 110,340,152 98.96 % 1,162,855 1.04 % Guy Bourassa 103,795,405 93.09 % 7,707,602 6.91 % Paul-Henri Couture 108,442,639 97.26 % 3,057,588 2.74 % Rene Lessard 108,391,541 97.21 % 3,111,466 2.79 %

Voting results at the Meeting in respect of the appointment of the external auditors and the adoption of of new by-laws of the Corporation are as follows:

Appointment of External Auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 131,782,724 99.72 % 372,698 0.28 %

Adoption of new by-laws

Votes for % for Votes against % against 97,924,289 87.82 % 13,578,718 12.18 %

About Nemaska

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Quebec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska_Lithium.

Contacts:

Victor Cantore

Investor Relations

514 831-3809

victor.cantore@nemaskalithium.com



Wanda Cutler

Investor Relations

416 303-6460

wanda.cutler@nemaskalithium.com

www.nemaskalithium.com



