Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/csg/
|Company:
|CSG
|Booth/Stand:
|Hall 5, Stand 5G51
|Event:
| Mobile World Congress 2018
Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018
Barcelona, ES
|Web:
|
https://www.csgi.com
|Facebook:
|
http://www.facebook.com/csgculture
|Twitter:
|
https://twitter.com/csg_i
|YouTube:
|
https://www.youtube.com/user/csginsights
|LinkedIn:
|
https://www.linkedin.com/company/csg-/
About CSG
CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. During Mobile World Congress, CSG will offer unique points of view on the future of digital transformation in the communications industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005629/en/
Contacts:
CSG
Elise Brassell, +1 303-200-2000
elise.brassell@csgi.com