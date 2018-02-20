As launch partner in the ForgeRock Trust Network, Entersekt will contribute mobile-first authentication and global expertise.

Entersekt, a pioneer in mobile-first authentication and e-commerce enablement, announced today that it has joined the ForgeRock Trust Network as a principal technology partner. ForgeRock is a leading provider of identity and access management solutions to a wide range of industries, including financial services, retail, healthcare, higher education, and communications, in addition to governments like Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway.

Entersekt's advanced mobile app security, authentication, and digital signing technology is now available to ForgeRock's customers as a convenient means of securing consumers, citizens, services, and connected devices. Built on open standards, Entersekt's software integrates seamlessly with omni-channel identity and access management systems like ForgeRock's. But by aligning closely on a technical and business level, the two companies are better able to unlock value for their shared customer base from product design to support.

"As Entersekt did with push-based authentication, so has ForgeRock reimagined identity and access management, rearchitecting it from the ground up," said Dewald Nolte, chief commercial officer at Entersekt. "Besides our game-changing complementary technologies, it's that pioneering approach that I believe will benefit mutual customers the most. It promises to spur further innovation and help deliver to end-users the best mobile experiences available anywhere."

"ForgeRock is thrilled to have Entersekt join our rapidly growing Trust Network Technology partner program," said Ben Goodman, vice president of global strategy and innovation for ForgeRock. "Entersekt will bring our customers powerful, proven authentication options that will add great value to the exciting digital transformation projects they are embarking on with ForgeRock."

Entersekt is a Premier sponsor of the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit in London, United Kingdom, 5 to 6 March. Visit exhibition stand P10, where the company will showcase its strong authentication, digital signing, and mobile app security solutions.

About Entersekt

Entersekt is an innovator in push-based authentication and app security. The company's one-of-a-kind approach harnesses the power of digital certificate technology with the convenience of mobile phones to provide financial services companies and their customers with full protection from online fraud. Built on open technologies for high availability, scalability, and simple integration, Entersekt's patented security products protect millions of devices and transactions daily, while complying with the world's most stringent regulatory guidelines. Enterprises across the globe look to Entersekt to strengthen the bond of trust they share with their customers, and to build on those relationships by introducing compelling, user-friendly new mobile and online services. For more information, visit www.entersekt.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock is the digital identity management company transforming the way organizations interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the internet of things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, Toyota, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments like Norway, Canada, and Belgium, securing billions of identities worldwide. ForgeRock has offices across Europe, the USA, and Asia. For more information, visit www.forgerock.com.

