Technavio market research analysts forecast the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005664/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US based on the type of service that includes back-end services, middle services, and front-end services. The front-end service generally includes patient facing and pre-intervention activities such as appointment scheduling, eligibility verification, insurance cover, and patient admission. This service is essential as the efficient delivery of reimbursement is directly dependent on the accuracy of patient data.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the improvement in healthcare administrative processes as a key factor contributing to the growth of the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US:

Improvement in healthcare administrative processes

The major driver for the healthcare RCM outsourcingmarket in the US is the improvement in healthcare administrative processes, optimization, and operational efficiency. Manual processes lead to data redundancies and errors, creating a complex and inefficient system. This results in healthcare providers facing problems in vital processes such as contracts management, denials management, billing, claims management and value-based reimbursement. This increases the overall costs associated with operations and payment models.

There is a growing need and demand for processes and solutions, which can result in fast and error-free billing cycles, driving productivity and cost optimization for an enterprise. As the patient experience is increasingly becoming the top-priority for the healthcare sector, there is a rising demand for efficient bill reimbursements, appointment scheduling, claims processing, and minimizing medical billing errors. An RCM service provides the needed operational efficiency. An RCM solution improves the healthcare administrative processes pertaining to RCM by intelligently managing the critical processes such as collections, coding, reimbursement, denials management, contract management, customer service, patient billing, advisory, and follow-up.

Also, with the deployment of an RCM service, the overall healthcare industry is expected to witness a smooth transition from service-based to value-based payment models. Furthermore, the rising costs and administrative expenses in the evolving regulatory environment have fueled the increased usage of the RCM outsourced service and made it an attractive proposition for healthcare providers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forITO and BPO, "The market has been continuously evolving with technological advances, and an RCM solution provides both operational and cost reduction advantage. In the current data-driven economy, it is continually being recognized as a tool for competitive advantage. A healthcare RCM solution contributes to revenue growth, compliance and overall improvement in organizational transparency. Therefore, all these factors expand the end-user base and drive the consumption of healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005664/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com