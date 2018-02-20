THE ADECCO GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF VETTERY

Acquisition accelerates the Adecco Group's expansion into the attractive digital permanent recruitment market

Zurich, Switzerland, 20 February 2018: the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announces the acquisition of Vettery, a digital professional permanent recruitment marketplace. The acquisition strengthens the Adecco Group's Professional Staffing & Solutions business and complements its growing suite of digital HR platforms, following the launch of Adia and YOSS in 2017.

Vettery's online recruitment platform connects over 4,000 top employers with highly-qualified, well-suited candidates across the IT, sales and finance verticals. Its machine learning algorithms are applied to identify in-demand talent to bring onto the platform, analyse clients' existing hiring activity and recommend appropriate candidates. This technology helps reduce time-to-hire and improves the quality of matches, enhancing the recruiting experience for both candidates and employers. Launched in 2014, Vettery has rapidly expanded from its New York base and now operates in seven major US metropolitan areas. As part of the Adecco Group, Vettery will accelerate its expansion, including into international markets, leveraging the Group's extensive domain knowledge, data and client relationships. Co-founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein will continue to lead the business within the Adecco Group, reporting to John Marshall, Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland - Professional Staffing.

"The acquisition of Vettery accelerates the development of the Adecco Group's digital strategy, broadening our offering into the fast-growing digital permanent recruitment market and complementing our professional recruitment businesses," said Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group. "Digital innovations have the potential to transform the recruitment industry and the Adecco Group is taking the lead. Vettery has developed impressive proprietary technology and already established a strong reputation amongst candidates and employers. Unified by a shared vision for transforming the future world of work, we are excited to welcome Vettery's experienced team to the Adecco Group."

"Technology is reshaping the delivery of permanent recruitment solutions, with artificial intelligence-enabled, curated digital marketplaces offering a better experience at a lower cost," commented Adam Goldstein, cofounder of Vettery. "Our growing portfolio of blue-chip and start-up clients values the shorter time-to-hire, improved transparency and greater flexibility achieved when hiring through our platform, while candidates appreciate the ease-of-use and access to top-tier employers." Co-founder Brett Adcock said: "The Adecco Group, with its clear commitment to digital transformation, is a natural strategic partner for us. Leveraging Adecco's extensive enterprise client relationships, data and recruitment industry expertise will allow Vettery to further accelerate its growth and rapid expansion."

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 33,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 2 on the Great Place to Work - World's Best Workplaces 2017 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by eight lead brands: Adecco, Modis, Badenoch & Clark, Spring Professional, Lee Hecht Harrison, Pontoon, Adia and YOSS.

About Vettery

Vettery is fundamentally changing the way people hire and get hired. Vettery matches highly qualified candidates with over 4,000 top companies through its automated, data-driven marketplace. By connecting people directly to hiring managers, Vettery offers employers the best way to cost-effectively scale a team with quality hires. Vettery develops machine learning models that track real-time data, monitor trends and predict hiring behavior in order to effectively place candidates with more accuracy, speed, and compatibility.