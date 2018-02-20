Moscow and Tokyo, Feb 20, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Credit Europe Bank Ltd. ("Credit Europe Bank"), one of the leading banks in the Russian market, and JCB International Co., Ltd. ("JCBI"), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. ("JCB"), announced the launch of JCB Cards acceptance at Credit Europe Bank's ATM and POS terminal network.Credit Europe Bank's acquiring network includes more than 11,000 POS terminals and 514 ATMs (as of 01/01/2018). Credit Europe Bank is one of the leading banks in the acquiring business in Russia. Credit Europe Bank provides acquiring services for such major retailers as IKEA, METRO Cash & Carry, Marks & Spencer, Gap, Banana Republic, and U.S. Polo Assn.Commenting on the announcement, Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International (Eurasia), said: "JCB started card issuing business with local banks in Russia in 2015 and the cardmember base has been expanding. The partnership with Credit Europe Bank will make JCB cardmembers feel more comfortable to use their cards, enhance JCB presence in the market and increase JCB brand awareness. We are glad that our cardmembers will be able to pay for their purchases at the biggest and very popular retailers. Opening the Credit Europe Bank network to JCB will also allow millions of visitors to Russia to use familiar services here"."We are pleased to be among the banks which accept JCB cards and we are positive that this partnership will benefit both our businesses. JCB will gain wider JCB card acceptance, and we will significantly improve our services by providing partners the opportunity to expand the range of payment cards they accept and attract more new customers from all over the world", commented Anton Ryazanov, Head of Payment Systems and Key Partners Management Department.About Credit Europe BankCredit Europe Bank Ltd. has been operating in the Russian market for more than 20 years and is among the top 50 Russian banks by equity amount. Credit Europe Bank is an exclusive partner of large retail chains such as IKEA, AUCHAN, METRO Cash & Carry, MEGA and Leroy Merlin. Credit Europe Bank has a network of more than 60 branches, an extensive network of consumer loan issuing points. Credit Europe Bank has more than 5,000,000 individual clients and more than 19,000 corporate clients (as of 01/01/2017). The official website of the Bank www.crediteurope.ruContactCredit Europe Bank Ltd.Press officeTel: +7 (910) 492 81 57E-mail: pressoffice@crediteurope.ruAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ru.jcb/ru/ or www.global.jcb/en/ContactKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCredit Europe BankCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.