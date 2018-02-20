Thanks to MX1 services, 24/7 Equatorial Guinea's Spanish-speaking governmental channel will be country's first non-linear channel

TVGE International, Equatorial Guinea's governmental channel, is partnering with SES and MX1 to deliver its content worldwide on both linear and non-linear platforms. TVGE International is a free-to-air, Spanish-speaking channel that offers local news, entertainment and cultural programmes.

Under the agreement announced by SES/MX1, TVGE International will use satellite capacity to broadcast its 24/7 channel across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

In addition, SES's wholly-owned subsidiary MX1 will provide video-on-demand (VOD) services and web applications for the channel. The non-linear distribution service, which will be the first of its kind in Equatorial Guinea, will enable viewers across the world to stream the channel live on the TVGE website or watch its programmes on their phones via a dedicated application.

"This agreement with TVGE International illustrates perfectly how the combination of SES's reach and MX1 services is the ideal package to enable our customers to reach their viewers across the world, on any device, anytime, anywhere," said Clint Brown, Vice President, Sales and Market Development for Africa, SES Video. "This partnership confirms SES's leading role as a provider of TV broadcasting infrastructure in Africa and driver of global digitisation."

"We are very pleased to rely on SES and MX1 to distribute our channel across the world," said His Excellency Eugenio Nse Obiang, Equatorial Guinea Minister of Information Press and Radio. "We are entering a new phase in video delivery as our content will now be distributed not only on linear TV but also on non-linear platforms, which for us is key to make sure we continue to reach our audience and meet evolving viewing habits. SES and MX1 are the ideal partners to achieve that goal in an efficient manner."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b Networks and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

SES in Africa

SES has been present in Africa since 1999, and is providing a broad range of satellite-enabled services for Telcos, MNOs, Internet Services Providers and government customers. SES uses a unique multi-orbit, multi-band, fleet of GEO and MEO satellites. As part of its commitment to the region, SES currently has 10 GEO and 12 MEO satellites serving Africa, with more satellites to be launched in 2018 and 2019. SES has also recently announced the procurement of O3b mPOWER, the most flexible and scalable satellite-based network ever, which is planned to be launched in 2021 and will deliver services globally, including Africa. More information available at www.ses.com

