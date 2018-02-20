Wood Group said on Tuesday that it has won a strategic five-year engineering services contract at an Australian gas export project. The contract, which includes a two-year extension option, is effective immediately and will see the company support the INPEX-operated Ichthys offshore facilities off the coast of Western Australia and onshore liquefied natural gas processing facilities in Darwin, Northern Territory. The contract will be executed from Wood's offices in Perth, Australia, and ...

