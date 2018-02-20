Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec publishes its 2017 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec publishes its 2017 annual report and financial statements

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 11.30 AM EET

Cargotec's annual report 2017 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January-31 December 2017 have been published in English and Finnish.

The annual report consists of the Annual review 2017 and the Financial review 2017. The financial review includes the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements, the auditors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement.

The annual review is based on integrated reporting principles. Selected information presented in its sustainability section has been assured by an independent third party.

The annual report is available from the company website www.cargotec.com > Investors. Printed copies can be ordered from communications@cargotec.com.

APPENDICES

Annual report 2017: Annual review 2017, Financial review 2017

Corporate governance statement 2017

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Pia Friberg, Director, Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4000, communications@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Cargotec annual review 2017, pdf (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2169940/835991.pdf)

Cargotec financial review 2017, pdf (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2169940/835992.pdf)

Cargotec corporate governance statement 2017, pdf (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2169940/835993.pdf)



