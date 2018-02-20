CNH Industrial Ulm, Germany plant achieves Bronze Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNH Industrial's (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) Ulm plant near Munich in Germany has achieved Bronze level certification in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. Home to Magirus, the Company's global firefighting equipment brand, the Ulm plant is a Center of Excellence for fire safety and the first Magirus firefighting plant globally to achieve a Bronze certification. The Ulm plant manufactures the world's highest turntable ladder: the 68 meter M68L as well as the Magirus SUPERDRAGON 8X8, a machine designed for complex airport fire safety tasks. The Magirus Fire Fighter Academy is also based at Ulm. Recent important tenders have included some 100 fire trucks to the Chilean National Fire Brigade and 15 turntable ladders to the German city of Munich.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The Ulm plant made significant improvements in the areas of Quality Control, Clarity of Objectives, and Route Map to WCM. The widespread use of WCM principles at CNH Industrial plants allows the entire Company to share a common culture based on efficient processes and a language universally recognized across all plants and countries in which CNH Industrial operates.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe.

Media contacts:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323658/CNH_Industrial___Logo.jpg