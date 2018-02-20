Bodycote, a FTSE 250 provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, has entered into a long-term agreement with France's Safran for manufacturing services. Under the agreement, Bodycote will provide manufacturing services which include thermal spray coatings, electron beam welding, hot isostatic pressing, heat treatment and others to Safran companies and their key strategic first-tier suppliers. The company's processes and technologies are used to prolong the working life ...

