Bookmaker William Hill has been forced to pay £6.2m in fines by the Gambling Commission for "systematic social responsibility and money laundering failures". An investigation by the Commission showed that between November 2014 and August 2016, failures in William Hill's security checks resulted in ten customers being able to deposit large amounts of money that had been directly linked to criminal offences, resulting in gains of roughly £1.2m for the bookie. "This was a systemic failing at ...

