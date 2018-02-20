Egencia takes the turbulence out of rebooking flights with online air exchange

Now available globally, clients can change flights online quickly and with confidence

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Egencia a leading global travel management company (TMC), announced the availability of post-ticketing online air exchange for all its clients. It is the only TMC to offer this functionality at a scale that covers travellers from all types of companies globally. Travellers can now change flights themselves on either desktop or mobile after they book, with instant visibility on any potential fare changes and penalties. Modifications are quick and easy, and Egencia gives travellers access to all the information needed to make the right choice.

The 4th edition, Egencia Business Travel and Technology survey found that half (50 percent) of business travellers prefer to self-serve versus having to call someone to manage their travel, unless they are experiencing a problem. With online air exchange, travellers have the choice to either make changes to their trips on their own, or with help from an Egencia travel consultant.

"Egencia aspires to meet its clients where they are and to deliver exceptional service where they expect it. When plans change, travellers turn to their devices - desktop or mobile - to find a solution. We make it easy for them to rebook the flight they need to close that deal, or make it home for the weekend," says Michael Gulmann, Chief Product Officer of Egencia.

In addition to the cost of changing a ticket, mobile and desktop users can also see available flight times within the same cabin class. The payment and previous seat preferences are automatically applied to new flights, eliminating those extra steps and making the overall process as effortless as possible. This design leads to a rate of touchless automation of over 80 percent for the new online exchange process.

Find out more about online air exchange on the Egencia website, or see a live demonstration of advanced corporate travel technology with Egencia at the Business Travel Show in London from February 21-22, 2018. Come by stand number B530 for more information.

About Egencia

Egencia makes every business trip count for travellers and travel managers. The travel management company's industry-leading technology platform simplifies the process of planning, booking and managing business travel. Relying on timely, data-driven insights from Egencia, businesses stay one step ahead by making choices that align with traveller preference and corporate policy. A dedicated team of travel consultants is ready to assist every step of the way, whenever and wherever needed. Egencia serves small, mid-cap and multi-national companies in more than 65 countries. To connect with Egencia, visit www.egencia.co.uk or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. You can also follow along on our blog.

© 2018 Egencia, LLC. All rights reserved. Egencia, and the Egencia logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643360/Online_Air_Exchange.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/149261/egencia__an_expedia__inc__company.jpg