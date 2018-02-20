TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/18 -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") today announces that it has filed an early earning report in respect of Canadian Orebodies Inc.("Canadian Orebodies") as a result of the expiry of 3,231,250 warrants ("Warrants") to purchase common shares in the capital of Canadian Orebodies held by the Corporation.

Immediately prior to the expiration of Warrants, Osisko had ownership or control, directly or indirectly, over 6,462,500 common shares and 3,231,250 Warrants, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Canadian Orebodies on a partially-diluted basis.

Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Osisko has beneficial ownership or control, directly or indirectly, over an aggregate of 6,462,500 common shares in the capital of Canadian Orebodies representing approximately 13.69% of the issued and outstanding shares of Canadian Orebodies.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated December 27, 2017. The early warning report has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under Canadian Orebodies' issuer profile at www.sedar.com . To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Osisko, please contact John Burzynski at (416) 363-8653 or refer to SEDAR under Canadian Orebodies' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

