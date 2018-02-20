Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION'S UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION - A WINNING RECIPE; EXECUTIVES WILL PRESENT AT CAGNY 2018 CONFERENCE

BOCA RATON, Fla., February 20, 2018 - During a presentation today at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) annual conference, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) executives will outline the Company's unique value proposition in the ingredient space, and review its financial performance and long-term outlook.

President and CEO Jim Zallie will tell the audience of over 400 analysts that Ingredion's value proposition represents a winning recipe for addressing current industry challenges. "Aligned with consumer trends, we know how those trends impact the landscape. We're customer intimate with a global reach and local touch. We're an innovation accelerator with expertise in texture. And we're a reputable, reliable and trusted partner."

Jorgen Kokke, Executive Vice President, Global Specialties and President, North America, will explain Ingredion's specialty potential. "Our specialty solutions portfolio plays in a big space with room to grow. We expect to expand our specialty sales from the current 28 percent of net sales to 32 - 35 percent by 2022."

CFO James Gray will highlight the Company's performance and long-term targets. "We continue to focus upon solid operating income growth combined with strategic deployment of cash to reach our long-term objective of low double-digit EPS growth." The Company's 2018 adjusted EPS guidance is $8.10 - $8.50.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.ingredion.com (http://www.ingredion.com/), beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST, and subsequently a replay will also be available on the website.

ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

-more-

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602





CAGNY press release (http://hugin.info/147221/R/2170121/835957.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

