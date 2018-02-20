21st Century Fox has strengthened its commitments to investment in Sky's UK news channel in a bid to secure a takeover of the European cable network. In a letter to the Competition & Markets Committee, which is still mulling some "firewall remedies" submitted earlier this month, Fox offered to increase to 10 years the US group's commitment to run a Sky-branded news service from the five years previously indicated. Earlier this month, Fox proposed a series of remedies, including guaranteed ...

