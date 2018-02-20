Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Oracle Announces Zenedge Acquisition; Set to Expand its Cloud Security Measures Post Execution of the Agreement

Stock Monitor: Amber Road Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

Oracle stated that it delivers a comprehensive suite of subscription-based cloud infrastructure services that enables businesses to manage any workload in an enterprise-grade cloud managed, hosted, and supported by the Company. The acquisition of Zenedge is viewed complementary to Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure and Domain Name System (DNS) capabilities, helping deliver innovative application and network protection that would augment the existing Oracle security services and partnerships. The acquisition, according to Oracle, is set to enable enterprises to adopt cloud services without compromising on performance, cost, control, or security through an expansive Cloud Infrastructure Platform.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete Software as a Service (SaaS) application suites for ERP, SCM, and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Oracle added that currently customers demand enterprise-grade infrastructure to run their business systems in the cloud. The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure meets the demand as a Service, delivering leading cloud services, where the combination of Zenedge would equip Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with integrated, next-gen network and infrastructure security, to address modern security hassles. Zenedge's products have led to a 99% reduction in illicit website traffic and a 99.75% improvement in page load times.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on February 13, 2018, Oracle announced the expansion of its global startup ecosystem in an attempt to increase the impact and support for the growing startup culture in the industry, and drive cloud adoption and innovation. The expansion included the launch of a new virtual-style, non-residential global program, named Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem, and the addition of Austin to the residential Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program, where the addition of Austin would bring the residential program to North America, and expand the accelerator research to nine global locations.

Additionally, Oracle added that in order to empower the office of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with data-driven insights, Oracle announced new artificial intelligence-based applications for finance. By leveraging advanced data science and machine learning from the Oracle Data Cloud and from partners, the new Oracle Adaptive Intelligent Applications for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) would help automate transactional work and automate business processes.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Oracle's stock marginally climbed 0.14%, ending the trading session at $50.71.

Volume traded for the day: 11.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.96%; previous three-month period - up 3.87%; past twelve-month period - up 21.93%; and year-to-date - up 7.25%

After last Friday's close, Oracle's market cap was at $209.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.75.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors